January 6 Committee Leaders Cheney and Thompson Receive Presidential Citizens Medal

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

President Joe Biden announced that he would honor 20 Americans with the Presidential Citizens Medal during a ceremony at the White House. Among the recipients were Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson and former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who co-led Congress’ investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The bipartisan committee, formed after the Capitol riot, investigated the attempt by Donald Trump supporters to disrupt the certification of Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Their work included public hearings and a final report in December 2022 that accused Trump of engaging in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the election results.

Thompson, a veteran civil rights advocate, grew up in segregated Mississippi and was inspired by the movement for racial justice. His career in public service began with grassroots organizing and voter registration efforts. Elected to Congress in 1993, he became the longest-serving African American lawmaker in Mississippi history. As chair of the January 6 Committee, Thompson was pivotal in investigating the insurrection and holding Trump accountable.

Cheney, a conservative Republican and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney spent two decades in public service, including her tenure as a member of Congress representing Wyoming. Known for her sharp criticism of Trump, Cheney lost her House seat in 2022 after standing against him and advocating for the investigation into the Capitol attack. Despite political backlash and numerous threats against her, Cheney stood her ground and called Trump’s actions a direct threat to democracy.

The Presidential Citizens Medal, established in 1969, recognizes individuals who have performed what the White House called exemplary deeds of service for the country. Along with Thompson and Cheney, Mary L. Bonauto was honored for her instrumental role in the fight for marriage equality, culminating in the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Civil rights attorneys Louis L. Redding and Collins J. Seitz, both honored posthumously, received recognition for their groundbreaking work dismantling school segregation and laying the groundwork for the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

Mitsuye Endo Tsutsumi, also posthumously recognized, challenged the unjust internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, paving the way for thousands to rebuild their lives. Frances Visco, a breast cancer survivor, was celebrated for her advocacy that increased federal funding for breast cancer research and improved access to healthcare for women.

Biden also recognized two of his longtime allies, Ted Kaufman and Chris Dodd, for their decades of public service and significant contributions to financial reform, childcare legislation, and international diplomacy. Diane Carlson Evans, an Army nurse during the Vietnam War, was honored for founding the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Foundation, ensuring female service members received long-overdue recognition.

Carolyn McCarthy, who became a leading advocate for gun safety after her family was impacted by gun violence, was recognized for her 18 years of service in Congress. Thomas Vallely, a Marine veteran turned peace advocate, was celebrated for fostering U.S.-Vietnam relations and establishing Fulbright University Vietnam. Paula Wallace, who transformed professional education through her work at the Savannah College of Art and Design, was also among the honorees.

Trump, who will be sworn in as president again on January 20 after his November election victory, has repeatedly criticized the committee and its leaders. In an interview with “Meet the Press,” Trump said, “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps,” claiming, without evidence, that the committee had “deleted and destroyed” testimony. He has also promised to pardon the January 6 rioters after taking office.

“The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice,” Biden asserted.