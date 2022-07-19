July Upcoming Events

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Old Dillard Museum, 1019 NW Fourth Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Join Art Prevails Project in a fun night of learning the basics of improvisation.

Led by acclaimed actress, Stephon Duncan, this workshop is designed for participants of all levels.

Improv is a great way to improv social skills, come out of your shell and grow as a performer. Masks are required for this workshop.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cyth & Co., 3446 Northeast 12th Ave., Oakland Park, FL 33334

An exciting monthly event featuring poets, actors, singers, and a relaxed atmosphere in Ft. Lauderdale.

This event features live, music, poetry, and more. The Event also features live painting and seasonal cocktails.

Those who want to perform: Sign Up is between 6 pm and 6:30 p.m.

*PLEASE DON’T BE LATE* **Suggested donation of $10 at the door OR $8 online**

Get a complimentary Cyth & Co. specialty drink with your $10 donation

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 4 p.m. – Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. – Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 6 p.m., at Broward Center For The Performing Arts, Abdo New River Room, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312

A staged reading of Seeking, a new play by the Art Prevails Project founder Darius Daughtry, is presented in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center. Seeking follows a young musician’s quest for independence as he discovers finding his future hinges on his family’s past. Audiences are invited to provide feedback to the author in chat backs after each performance.

This program is part of the Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative which aims to use the arts as a tool or catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge, and mobilize action on social justice issues.

Tickets are $15.