Kamala Harris Drops Out of Presidential Race

December 5, 2019
Mario Tama/Getty Images


By NPR

Sen. Kamala Harris, pictured at a Democratic presidential forum in Los Angeles in November, is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

California Sen. Kamala Harris informed staff Tuesday on a conference call that she is dropping out of the presidential race because she lacks the funds to compete, according to staff on the call.

Harris has struggled to raise money and gain traction in the polls in recent months, a dramatic fall from the summer when she made headlines and entered the top tier after taking on former Vice President Joe Biden in a debate.

Harris had entered the Democratic presidential primary with great fanfare, more than 20,000 people attended her kickoff speech, but she now drops out, exactly two months before the Iowa caucuses.

