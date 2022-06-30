Kappa Foundation of Pompano Recognizes Bright Future Scholars 2022

Bright Futures Scholars Jordan King and Phoebe Jean-Baptist receives awards and recognition.

Written by Willie Brown

Someone asked the question “Why is education important?” And Someone answered “It helps people become better citizens, get a better-paid job, shows the difference between good and bad. Education shows us the importance of hard work and, at the same time, helps us grow and develop.” The Kappa Foundation of Pompano Beach is a non-profit organization that provides services to South Florida. On June 19, 2022, as we celebrated Juneteenth, the Foundation celebrated the academic accomplishments of several South Florida Students and its Achievement Reception.

The Foundation host the reception each year to showcase the dedication, commitment, and hard work these students display throughout their academic careers. For many of these students, the opportunity is life changing. Jordan King, a senior from Pompano Beach High School, stated that “receiving the Bright Futures Scholarship allows me the opportunity to continue my academic career at Florida Southern College where I plan to study pre-med.”

The Foundation is proud to collaborate with the Florida Lottery once again this year and to showcase a few Bright Futures Scholars. The Florida Lottery is the primary source of the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Following Students are recipients of Bright Futures Scholarships: Jordan King – Florida Medallion Scholars Award; Phoebe Jean-Baptiste – Florida Academic Scholars Award; Rodeline Omelait – Florida Medallion Scholars Award; Camille Aird – Florida Medallion Scholars Award; Najaia Backus – Florida Medallion Scholars Award and Avondre Walters – Florida Medallion Scholars Award.