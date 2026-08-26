Karmelo Anthony Case: Racist Graffiti, Threatening Texts Surface

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By BIN

Previously undisclosed details about Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf’s backgrounds are coming to light as Anthony fights to overturn his murder conviction and secure a new trial.

Anthony, who is Black, was convicted in June of murdering Metcalf, who was white, during a confrontation at a Frisco, Texas, high school track meet in April 2025. Anthony, now 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after jurors rejected his claim that he acted in self-defense.

During a hearing Thursday (August 20), attorneys revealed information about both teenagers that was kept from jurors during Anthony’s trial under an off-the-record agreement between prosecutors and the defense.

Among the most significant revelations were records showing Metcalf and his twin brother previously spray-painted racist and antisemitic graffiti, including “KKK Kill All Black People,” “Heil Hitler,” the N-word and an upside-down cross. The brothers received 12 months of juvenile probation through Denton County, according to court records.

Records also detailed multiple instances in which Metcalf allegedly used racial slurs at school and an allegation that he bullied a Black student in 2023.

Metcalf’s disciplinary history included other allegations of fighting and aggressive behavior. Records cited during the hearing included a 2018 arrest stemming from an alleged assault, a 2024 incident in which he was accused of knocking a female student to the ground and punching her, and multiple visits with a counselor concerning anger and rage.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, presented their own previously undisclosed material involving Anthony.

According to prosecutors, Anthony sent a message saying “I’m lowkey on the verge” alongside a photo of a knife on the morning Metcalf was killed. Prosecutors also presented another message in which Anthony allegedly wrote that he was going to stab someone and lick the blood from the blade.

The morning Metcalf was killed, Anthony’s ex-girlfriend told a school administrator that she was scared of him and that he wouldn’t take no for an answer, according to prosecutors.

Other records presented by prosecutors included messages in which Anthony allegedly discussed fighting, carrying weapons and threatening violence. Prosecutors also cited messages in which he allegedly threatened his girlfriend and described losing control when angry.

None of the newly disclosed background information was presented to the jury that convicted Anthony.

The revelations surfaced as Anthony’s new attorneys argue that problems surrounding his original trial, including courtroom restrictions and the handling of the private evidentiary agreement, prevented him from receiving a fair trial.

The hearing came one day after Judge John Roach Jr. was recused from further proceedings in the case. Anthony’s attorneys sought his recusal in part over a post-trial television interview in which Roach said jurors “got it right.”

Visiting Judge Sid Harle ruled that Roach’s impartiality could reasonably be questioned. Judge Michael Chitty is now overseeing Anthony’s request for a new trial.

Anthony’s conviction and 35-year prison sentence remain in place as his request for a new trial is considered.