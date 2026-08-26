U.S. Navy to Remove Black World War II Hero’s Name from Aircraft Carrier and Rename It After Trump

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NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Navy is considering changing the name of an aircraft carrier that was set to honor Black World War II hero Doris Miller. Internal discussions have reportedly included renaming the carrier after President Donald Trump.

The Ford-class aircraft carrier, known as CVN-81, received the name USS Doris Miller in 2020 during Trump’s first term. The decision was historic because Miller would have been the first enlisted sailor and first African American to have an aircraft carrier named after him. Navy officials are now reviewing the name as construction moves forward.

According to CNN, officials have considered naming the aircraft carrier after Trump. That would be an unprecedented decision because no U.S. aircraft carrier has been named after a sitting president. The Navy has not announced a final name, while the Department of Defense said it had nothing to announce at this time.

The Navy is also considering honoring Miller with another warship and recommending him for the Medal of Honor. His great-nephew, Thomas Bledsoe, said the family had not been informed about the possible name change. However, he welcomed the renewed effort to honor Miller with the nation’s highest military award for valor. Congress and Trump would have the final say on the Medal of Honor recommendation.

Miller joined the Navy in 1939, when Black sailors faced strict limits on the jobs they could hold. During Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, he helped his wounded commanding officer before taking control of an anti-aircraft gun. Although he had never been trained to operate it, Miller fired at Japanese aircraft until he ran out of ammunition. He then continued helping other sailors escape. He later received the Navy Cross and became the first African American to join a War Bond speaking tour. Miller died in 1943 after a Japanese submarine torpedoed his vessel during the Battle of Makin.

The review comes as the Pentagon has changed or reconsidered several military names tied to diversity and inclusion efforts. Navy officials are also examining rules for naming vessels, including whether aircraft carriers should primarily honor presidents, Navy admirals or major naval battles. The Navy is expected to hold CVN-81’s keel-laying ceremony later this year, creating pressure to settle the aircraft carrier’s name. It is not expected to enter service until 2034.