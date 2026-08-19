Dethroned Miss North Carolina Says She’s ‘Not Sorry’ For Using N-Word

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By Maya Boddie

(Source: BIN)

Dethroned Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse is defending her past use of the N-word after losing her title, saying she is “not sorry” for using the slur.

Boltinhouse was stripped of the crown on August 5 after A Blaize Productions, which oversees the Miss North Carolina USA pageant, said it conducted a “thorough review of recently surfaced information.” The company said the decision was based on “the totality of the circumstances” and its responsibility to preserve the integrity of the title, according to ABC News.

The controversy followed the resurfacing of old social media posts in which Boltinhouse used the N-word.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Boltinhouse said she does not believe she owes an apology for the posts. When asked directly whether she was sorry for using the slur, she said, “No. Not at all.”

Boltinhouse has also argued that her conservative Christian beliefs and political views played a role in her removal.

In an interview with Carolina Journal, she said, “I think that in any system, not just in pageantry, I think you have the right to be a conservative in this country. It’s a constitutional right.”

Boltinhouse has argued that her conservative Christian beliefs and political views played a role in her removal, though she said a confidentiality agreement prevents her from discussing some details of the dispute. Her attorney, Patrick Mincey, has also accused pageant officials of targeting Boltinhouse because of her faith and political views and said his firm is considering legal action, ABC News reported.

A Blaize Productions has denied that Boltinhouse’s religious or political beliefs were behind the decision, saying its review included “previously undisclosed conduct and public content spanning multiple years” that it determined was inconsistent with the standards expected of a Miss North Carolina USA titleholder, according to WRAL.

First runner-up Myla Hadley has since assumed the Miss North Carolina USA title and will represent North Carolina at the upcoming Miss USA competition.