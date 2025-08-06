Kayla Turner and Positivity Pays Celebrate Community Anchor Trading Card Event with Support from Humana

Advertisement

By Ramon Robinson

A Sold-Out Event Honoring Five Local Legends Who Lead with Purpose

FORT PIERCE, FL — When a community comes together to honor its own, something powerful happens. On August 1, 2025, that power was on full display as Kayla Turner, founder of Kayy Love Management, and the Positivity Pays Foundation, co-founded by Ramon Robinson and Brandon Freeny, hosted a sold-out celebration honoring five exceptional community figures through the Community Anchor Trading Card Series.

The event was packed wall to wall. Families, civic leaders, students, and longtime residents showed up to cheer for the people who’ve been showing up for them for decades. More than 150 limited-edition trading cards were signed and handed out, and by the end of the night, not a single card remained. Social media buzzed with people sharing photos and asking how to get the cards—proof that this event struck a chord across generations.

This initiative wasn’t about fame—it was about service. Each honoree has built a legacy of influence through mentorship, cultural preservation, public safety, health advocacy, and unwavering community leadership.

Humana Steps Up as Title Sponsor

The night was made possible in part by title sponsor Humana, whose commitment to community health and senior well-being aligned perfectly with the event’s mission. Humana’s local initiatives on the Treasure Coast include access to affordable care, chronic disease management, and resources for underserved populations. Their support underscored the importance of collaboration between local leaders and organizations that care.

Honorees Who Represent the Heart of the Treasure Coast

Sandy Mack, Sr.

A man whose legacy is built on quiet strength and consistent mentorship, Sandy Mack, Sr. has guided young men across St. Lucie County through his program Camp About Face. Whether teaching discipline, spiritual growth, or community pride, Mr. Mack has impacted lives for generations. His work continues to ripple through families, churches, and schools across the area.

Sheriff Richard R. Del Toro, Jr.

Sheriff Del Toro is not only the county’s top law enforcement officer—he’s a trusted neighbor. With over 25 years in public service and a history of excellence as Port St. Lucie’s former Assistant Police Chief, his leadership has helped make the city one of the safest large cities in America. His approach to policing is rooted in relationships, transparency, and a genuine desire to see families thrive.

Sean Boyle

As CEO of the Children’s Services Council of St. Lucie County, Sean Boyle has helped thousands of children receive access to early learning, mental health care, and basic needs. His ability to lead with both heart and data has made the Council a model for results-driven, family-centered impact. He’s helped redefine how communities support their youngest members.

Command Sergeant Major Clyde Mitchell, Jr.

With five combat tours and a 25-year military career that saw him rise to the highest enlisted rank, CSM Mitchell embodies resilience, discipline, and leadership. But his service didn’t end when he took off the uniform. Through his church, youth mentorship, and continued government service, he remains a guiding light for future leaders and a living example of excellence.

Mrs. Doretha Hair Truesdell

As founder of the Highwaymen Museum, Mrs. Truesdell has preserved a critical piece of Florida’s cultural history. Her late husband, Alfred Hair, was one of the original Highwaymen—Black artists who defied segregation to sell their work on Florida roadsides. Through her advocacy and vision, their legacy now lives on through education, exhibitions, and economic empowerment.

More Than Cards—A Cultural Movement

Led by Kayla Turner, Kayy Love Management, and the Positivity Pays Foundation, this event marked the beginning of something much bigger than a one-night celebration. It was a reminder that our community heroes don’t have to come from far away—they’re already here, showing up, giving back, and shaping the next generation.

As trading cards were passed from hand to hand, it wasn’t just paper being shared—it was history, pride, and inspiration. And judging by the response online and in the room, this series has only just begun.