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By Dr. Howard Hepburn

As the school year ends and summer begins, students look forward to a well-earned break filled with vacations, camps, family time and relaxation.

However, educators and parents are often mindful of another seasonal phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”

The summer slide, also known as summer learning loss, refers to the decline in academic skills and knowledge that can occur when students are away from structured learning during the summer break. Research shows that without regular academic engagement, many students Dr. Howard Hepburn experience setbacks in reading, math and writing skills before returning to school in the fall. As a result, teachers often spend the first weeks of the new school year reviewing material and helping students regain momentum.

The good news is the summer slide is preventable. Simple, consistent activities can help students stay on track academically while still enjoying their break. Reading daily, visiting local libraries, practicing math through games or everyday activities, and participating in summer enrichment programs are great ways to keep learning going. Even small efforts, such as reducing excessive screen time and encouraging curiosity, can make a meaningful difference.

Families can also incorporate learning naturally into summer routines. Reading together, cooking with measurements, journaling during vacations, attending educational camps and exploring museums can help keep students engaged without making summer feel like school. Public libraries and community organizations may also offer free or low-cost summer reading programs that encourage creativity and collaboration to help students build skills while having fun.

To further support continued learning over the summer, Broward County Public Schools provides families with the Extended Learning & Enrichment Academic Support Guide, available online through the District’s Parent Portal. This guide offers a range of resources and practical strategies, including access to supplemental tools and activities focused on reinforcing reading, writing, math and real-world learning experiences to help students stay engaged throughout the break. Schools are also available to assist families in accessing and using these resources effectively.

While summer break remains an important time for rest, recreation and family connection,maintaining small but consistent learning habits can help students return to school feeling confident, prepared and ready for success in the new academic year.

I wish all our students and families a safe and healthy summer break that is full of fun and engaging learning experiences.