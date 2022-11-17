Lauderhill native operates a sound-powered telephone aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Fiona McMahon, from Lauderhill, Florida, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, operates a sound-powered telephone in the catapult control station, Nov. 9, 2022. Exercise Silent Wolverine is a U.S.-led, combined training exercise that tests Ford-class aircraft carrier capabilities through integrated high-end naval warfare scenarios alongside participating allies in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is conducting their first deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)