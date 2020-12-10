Let us remember what’s really important

A Message From Out Publisher

“The king will answer them, ‘I can guarantee this truth: Whatever you did for one of my brothers or sisters, no matter how unimportant they seemed, you did for me.’

Matthew 25:40(NOG)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It seems like just when you think you understand a little bit about what’s going on in this world in general, but in our own lives in particular, we get bombarded by something totally different and unprepared for.

It’s like chasing a rabbit down his hole with a million exits and just when you think you got him cornered , he’s off and running into another tunnel leaving you breathless, frustrated and hopeless.

Yes, I can concur with all of the analogies and projections and simulations made about the year 2020. One thing is constant though: it is shaping up to go down in history as one of the most perplexing times of our lives.

Man I never thought…

Can you believe that… Oh no they… He did what… Who… You can just fill in the blanks with whatever atrocity you want to and still had a myriad of other incomprehensible things happening.

There are two assured realities to this thing called life and that’s life and death.

Yes, death seems to be the heavyweight champion of disappointments though his title is short-lived because the number one contender -life is always knocking him off his position.

No matter where we are in this cycle of life there’s something that we always can do to lift each other and that is to remember what’s truly important.

It’s not the status or our position it’s not the wealth it’s not the politics it’s not the pandemic it’s our relationship to each other that’s it.

It’s simple; “encourage one another”, that’s it. When we are encouraging one another there’s no time to put each other down. I used to say if you can’t pick a man up don’t put him down. The word tells us to constantly pray for one another. In our prayers we don’t pray for harm we pray for blessings to be bestowed upon others. The word also says put on the whole armor of God.

Yes, put on the whole armor that way we can fight for each other truly the battles are not against flesh and blood but against principalities and wickedness in high places Ephesians 6:12.

So brothers and sisters let’s get ready to do battle for each other against the enemy and it’s not us.

We are on the same team.

Into every life some rain must fall. Psalms 109, the prayer of the broken down, will apply to all of our lives at some time or another life is that way. Life will break our hearts at different stages, however Yahweh Elohim(God all mighty) our Father hears us and answers us when we cry out, “God my Father, help me”!!!

Lift someone up in prayer today and pray with someone you’ll be surprise how it helps you through praying for others. ”

“Dear God in the name of Jesus. I pray that you give me the strength to look pass my faults and find the strength in others that I need to allow me to comfort with what You have put in me. In the name of Yahshua, Jesus the Christ I pray. Amen.