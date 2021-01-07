Let’s Pray And Hope For Change

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

        Although some Republicans want to recount the votes, other republicans oppose counting votes. Additionally, if the votes were to be recounted, it is unlikely to undo the President elect’s victory.

On Saturday(1/2/21), almost a dozen Republican senators stated that they will vote against counting the electoral votes.

CNN previously reported that Trump has zero chance of changing the election outcome.

In less than 18 days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be President and Vice President of the United States.

Throughout this new year let’s pray and hope for change.

 

