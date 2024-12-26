Main suspect in Jamaican Journalist Barbara Gayle murder captured

By Sheri-kae McLeod

(Source: Caribbean National Weekley)

The main suspect in the brutal murder of veteran Jamaican court reporter Barbara Gayle has been apprehended.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, police captured the individual hiding in bushes along Grange Lane in St. Catherine on Tuesday. His identity has not been revealed.

Earlier in the day, Gayle’s stolen vehicle, a 2018 grey Mercedes-Benz 180 CL, was discovered abandoned on Dyke Road in Portmore, St. Catherine.

The 67-year-old journalist, a long-serving court reporter for The Gleaner, was found dead inside her Caymanas Estate home around 10:00 a.m. Monday by a neighbor. Authorities have confirmed that she suffered a fatal throat slash in what is being described as a gruesome act of violence. Reports had indicated that her car and cellphone were missing.

Neighbors last saw Gayle alive on her front porch around 3:30 p.m. Monday, conversing with a man. Doorbell camera footage later revealed the man interacting calmly with Gayle as she handed him a glass of water.

While the suspect’s identity has not been disclosed, police reported late Tuesday that they are pursuing “strong leads” in their investigation.

The killing has sent shockwaves throughout Jamaica, prompting an outpouring of grief from the media fraternity and national leaders. Prime Minister Andrew Holness condemned the act as “deeply disturbing and tragic,” calling for swift justice.

“Barbara was a stalwart of Jamaican journalism. She dedicated over four decades of her life to journalism and became one of the nation’s most respected and accomplished court reporters,” Holness said in a statement.

Gayle’s death marks a significant loss to the local media landscape, where her professionalism and dedication had earned her widespread admiration.