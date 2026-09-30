MammoLink to Offer Convenient Mammogram Screenings at Lauderdale Lakes City Hall

Advertisement

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — The City of Lauderdale Lakes invites residents to take advantage of convenient mammogram screenings through a community health initiative sponsored by Commissioner Karlene Maxwell-Williams on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lauderdale Lakes City Hall, 4300 NW 36th St.

As part of the initiative, MammoLink will bring its mobile screening unit to Lauderdale Lakes to provide 10-minute mammogram appointments with same-day results. The screening opportunity is designed to make preventive breast health services more convenient and accessible to the community.

Individuals age 35 and older may schedule an appointment, and no prescription or doctor’s script is required.

The MammoLink screenings are being offered in conjunction with the Free Breast Cancer Awareness & Community Health Fair, also presented by Commissioner Maxwell-Williams. Together, the initiatives provide residents with opportunities to access screenings, health information and community resources while encouraging greater awareness of breast health and the importance of early detection.

MammoLink Screening Details

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Lauderdale Lakes City Hall

Address: 4300 NW 36th St., Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Phone: 844-546-5871

Appointments: https://www.mammolink.com/event/city-of-lauderdale-lakes-4300-nw-36-st-lauderdale-lakes-fl-33319

Residents should note that the MammoLink screenings and Community Health Fair will take place at separate locations. The MammoLink mobile screening unit will be stationed at Lauderdale Lakes City Hall, 4300 NW 36th St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Free Breast Cancer Awareness & Community Health Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Center, 4340 NW 36th St. The fair will feature health screenings, health care vendors, community resources, food stamp and Medicaid assistance, the Big Red Bus and other wellness resources.

Men and women, including insured and uninsured individuals, are welcome to attend the Community Health Fair.