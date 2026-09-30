October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, making it a timely opportunity to remind women about the role of routine screenings in early cancer detection.

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From October 1-31, Broward Health is hosting two promotions:

MammoThon 2026, a month-long event offering 3D screening mammograms for just $75 to self-pay, uninsured or underinsured women in the community, no prescription or referral necessary.

Extended hours and weekend appointments are available at all Broward Health hospital locations across Broward County, making it easier than ever for women to fit this life-saving screening into their busy schedules.

For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org/Mammo.

Broward Health is partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Broward County to host Beating Cancer Together, which will offer completely free mammograms to qualifying women on select dates throughout the month.

To be eligible, women must be:

Ages 40-64

Have little or no health insurance

Earn at or below 200% of the federal poverty level

Reside in Broward County

Additionally, women who are diagnosed with breast cancer through this program may even qualify for free treatment services, ensuring cost is never a barrier to care.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer among women in the United States, and mammograms remain an essential tool for detecting breast cancer early, when treatment may be more successful.

Simon Blanc, M.D., medical director of hematology-oncology at Broward Health Medical Center is available to discuss:

Why routine mammograms are important, even when a woman has no symptoms.

When women should begin screening and how recommendations may vary based on personal and family history.

How early detection can improve treatment options and outcomes.

What Broward Health’s MammoThon offers and how women can participate