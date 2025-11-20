Close Menu
    Local News

    Mayor Denise D. Grant Celebrates Impact of 5000 Role Models at Paul Turner Elementary

           Lauderhill Mayor Denise D. Grant stands with mentors and young scholars from Paul Turner Elementary School during the 5000 Role Models visit, celebrating a day of inspiration, leadership, and community pride.
    Mayor Denise D. Grant is applauding the powerful work of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project after their recent visit to Paul Turner Elementary School in Broward County. The mentors inspired young male students, sparking excitement, confidence, and a renewed sense of possibility for their futures.

    Mayor Grant extended heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated role models whose commitment to student success and community uplift continues to strengthen Lauderhill’s next generation of leaders.

           #LauderhillProud #MentorshipMatters

