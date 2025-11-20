Mayor Denise D. Grant Celebrates Impact of 5000 Role Models at Paul Turner Elementary

Advertisement

Mayor Denise D. Grant is applauding the powerful work of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project after their recent visit to Paul Turner Elementary School in Broward County. The mentors inspired young male students, sparking excitement, confidence, and a renewed sense of possibility for their futures.

Mayor Grant extended heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated role models whose commitment to student success and community uplift continues to strengthen Lauderhill’s next generation of leaders.

#LauderhillProud #MentorshipMatters