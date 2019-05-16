Mayor moves present police chief and publicizes replacement

Chief Sarah Mooney and Chief Frank Adderley

In an email to employees Mayor Keith A. James of West Palm Beach writes: As you may know, public safety has always been priority #1 for my administration, and I am focused on putting together the best team possible with the best people in the right roles.

I’m pleased to share that West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney has accepted a very key position in our city as Assistant Chief of Police for Emergency Management, subject to the approval of the position by the West Palm Beach City Commission. In this new role, Chief Mooney will help plan, direct and coordinate emergency management and training activities for the City; resolve problems of the highest technical nature and participate in the determination and formulation of emergency management policies.

How the City responds in emergency situations has never been more critical than it is today. Gone are the days of thinking of emergency management as simply preparing for and responding to hurricanes. To-day’s emergency managers must prepare for all kinds of scenarios– train derailments, chemical spills, terrorist incidents or any number of potential life or death emergencies. Given the Chief’s talents in emergency management and her solid experience at the West Palm Beach Police Department, she is ideally suited for this role. I thank her for the job that she has done in her role as police chief, and I am happy she will remain a part of our team and the City of West Palm Beach family.

I have nominated former Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Frank Adderley as Chief of WPBPD, subject to the approval of the West Palm Beach City Commission. A Florida native who has served almost 40 years in law enforcement, Chief Adderley served as Fort Lauderdale’s Chief of Police from 2008 -2016 and oversaw an annual budget of $100 million, 535 sworn police officers, and 190 non-sworn employees. Chief Adderley and I share a vision for WPBPD’s future community policing, customer service, and culture of responsiveness. That, coupled with his strong relationships with neighboring agencies and the local community, will make a positive difference for the department and our residents. Chief Adderley’s record of success in those key areas in Fort Lauderdale—with a similar population size, similar regional issues such as homelessness and crime, as well as similar social and cultural dynamics– makes him a great candidate for this position. I am confident he will take the West Palm Beach Police Department to the next level.

These items will be dis-cussed at the June 3, 2019 Commission Meeting.

During this transition period, there will be no interruption of police services, and the very popular engagement/outreach programs that have been administered by WPBPD for our residents will continue.

Yours in service,

Keith A. James

Mayor, West Palm Beach