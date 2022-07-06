McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BAKER

Funeral services for the Virginia Baker were held July 2nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HANKERSON

Funeral services for the late Annie L. Hankerson – 94 were held July 2nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HEMANS

Funeral services for the late Theresa Hemans – 85 – were held July 1st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HUMPHERY

Funeral services for the late Isaiah Humphery – 22 years old were held July 2nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.