McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BROWN
Funeral services for the late Lillie Mae Brown – 80 were held October 29th at House Of God.

PUGH
Funeral services for the late Willie James Pugh, Sr. – 98 were held October 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with senior pastor Ralgerald Waltower officiating.

THORPE
Funeral services for Selena Evon Rogers-Thorpe – 69 were held October 28that Mc-White’s Funeral Home Chapel.

REID
Funeral services for the late Evan Charles Reid – 56 were held October 29th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

SHANNON
Funeral services for the late D. Maurice Shannon – 45 were held October 29th at Mc-White’s Funeral Home Chapel.

WITHERSPOON
Funeral services for the late Amos Witherspoon – 83 were held October 29th at Mt. Hermon AME Church.

WRIGHT
Funeral services for the late David Vereen Wright – 36 were held October 29th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

