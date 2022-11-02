McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BROWN
Funeral services for the late Lillie Mae Brown – 80 were held October 29th at House Of God.
PUGH
Funeral services for the late Willie James Pugh, Sr. – 98 were held October 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with senior pastor Ralgerald Waltower officiating.
THORPE
Funeral services for Selena Evon Rogers-Thorpe – 69 were held October 28that Mc-White’s Funeral Home Chapel.
REID
Funeral services for the late Evan Charles Reid – 56 were held October 29th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
SHANNON
Funeral services for the late D. Maurice Shannon – 45 were held October 29th at Mc-White’s Funeral Home Chapel.
WITHERSPOON
Funeral services for the late Amos Witherspoon – 83 were held October 29th at Mt. Hermon AME Church.
WRIGHT
Funeral services for the late David Vereen Wright – 36 were held October 29th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.
