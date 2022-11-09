McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BROWN
Funeral services for the late John Ira Brown.

HALL
Funeral services for the late Allan “Ray” Hall – 62 were held November 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HAIK
Funeral services for Millicent Haik were held November 5th at Grace Chapel.

 

 

 

INGRAM
Funeral services for the late Dorothy K. “Dot” Ingram – 83 were held November 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

LANE
Funeral services for the late Mattie Lane – 54 were held November 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MURPHY

Funeral services for the late Dalmon R. Murphy, Jr. 68 were held November 6 at New Beginnings Church Of God 7th Day.

THOMPSON
Funeral services for the late Elzalene “AKA Midget” Yant-Thompson – 82.

 

 

 

WRIGHT
Funeral services for the late Joyce C. Wright were held November 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

