McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BROWN

Funeral services for the late John Ira Brown.

HALL

Funeral services for the late Allan “Ray” Hall – 62 were held November 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HAIK

Funeral services for Millicent Haik were held November 5th at Grace Chapel.

INGRAM

Funeral services for the late Dorothy K. “Dot” Ingram – 83 were held November 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

LANE

Funeral services for the late Mattie Lane – 54 were held November 5th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MURPHY

Funeral services for the late Dalmon R. Murphy, Jr. 68 were held November 6 at New Beginnings Church Of God 7th Day.

THOMPSON

Funeral services for the late Elzalene “AKA Midget” Yant-Thompson – 82.