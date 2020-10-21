Meet the Black Woman Whose Home Décor Business Has Sold Over 26,000 Comforters, Pillows, and Beddings

Instead of waiting for someone to give her an opportunity, Jojo Pierre decided to harness the power of her family and start a family business. Today, Lakay Designs is a successful home décor business that has allowed Jojo to thrive and help her community along the way.

(Source BlackNews.com):

NATIONWIDE — With an endeavor to spread her culture and heritage across all homes in the United States, Jojo Pierre started her own home décor company named Lakay Designs and she never looked back. Over the years, Lakay Designs has grown exponentially, not only offering financial stability to Jojo and her family but also creating employment opportunities for other people in her community. Currently offering an extensive catalog of products, the company is working proactively to expand the repertoire, offer more innovative products, and keep reaching more homes in America.

Currently, Lakay Design is in more than 26,000 homes across the United States, and that number is growing every day with pleased buyers referring Lakay Designs to their family and friends. The current range of products available at Lakay Designs includes African art sculptures and figurines, African wall art, bathroom accessories, comforters, bedding sets, curtain designs, dining room accessories, kitchen accessories, King and Queen pillowcases, and much more. From resourcing materials to manufacturing, packaging, distribution, and everything in between, Lakay Designs abides by business practices that ensure the utmost product quality, while also providing benefits for everyone in the value chain.

A spokesperson for the company made an official press statement, “Here at Lakay Designs, our business values are essential for us, and so is our commitment to our clients. Lakay Designs became successful because our clients supported Jojo’s ideas and resonated with the African aesthetic that she put out there. Now we must serve our clients with the utmost integrity. Even during the pandemic, the Lakay Designs team has worked around the clock to fulfill all orders. We are currently offering custom design bedding, so we urge everyone to take advantage of the offer while it lasts.”

“I just received my comforter set. I love it! However, I just want to brag on [Lakay Designs] as a company. From the communication at the conception of my order to the follow-ups about shipping, to the personalized that you that came with my beautiful set! Sis, you are truly Black girl business perfection! Keep it up. I’m coming back for more,” stated a happy customer while providing testimony for the African print comforter she purchased from the Lakay Designs official store.

The spokesperson further added, “The word Lakay translates to Home is Haitian Creole, and that is the vision behind Lakay Designs. There are certain African aesthetics that Jojo grew up around her home. For Jojo, these African prints and décor pieces bring about a feeling of coziness and being at home, which is how she wants every house in America to feel like: a cozy home. With a mission to reach one million homes in America with signature Lakay Designs products, Jojo and her family are getting close to that mission every passing day.”

More details about Lakay Designs and their entire line are available on the official online store at LakayDesigns.com

For press inquiries, contact Lakay Designs, LLC at support@lakaydesigns.com or (720) 449-7544.