Meet the couple behind New York City’s first ever Black-Owned Professional Sports Team

From Blackbusiness.org

Corey and Tamara Galloway had always dreamed of having a professional sports team in New York City. Now, the power couple themselves have made history by giving NYC it’s first ever Black-owned sports team, and have became two of very few African Americans who outright own a professional sports franchise.

Corey, the founder of New York-based business development and direct investment company Legacy Growth Partners, together with his wife has finally brought an arena football league to the county’s most populated city. They had to go through a challenging process and buyins, but with the support of trustees colleagues, business partners, and friends such as football player Devale Ellis, they were able to make it.

As a football fan raised in Brooklyn, Galloway had to travel far just to see the New York Jets do their practice games at Hempstead, Long Island. He used it as an inspiration to bring the American sport closer to young people for their enjoyment.

“For me, as a football fan, as a football player, I acknowledge that there is a barrier of entry that’s created with ticket pricing. Not everyone is able to really enjoy the game and see the games live and upfront. So, creating that opportunity and being able to provide them with an option to see a game live — I’m just excited that those kids will be able to enthusiastically say ‘Oh, wow! I’m going to a game!’,” he said in an interview with Essence.

In April 2019, the New York Streets, the National Arena League’s newest franchise, will take the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York as they play their first game there. Aside from that, they will also play two of its regular-season games at Madison Square Garden in New York City. His wife, Tamara, is very excited about the new venture and looks forward “to have an opportunity to help set up other modern-day leaders that can come see a couple that is doing something together — a Black owner who looks like them and that’s doing something to break the mold,” she said.

Being African American, the couple encountered numerous problems when they were working to bring New York Streets to reality. There was a lack of representation, people doubted them, and sometimes they were even asked where their money came from.

However, none of those discouraged him from making his visions come true. Galloway now belongs to a very small group of African Americans who own professional sports franchises. The NFL and the MLB still don’t have a franchise owned by African Americans, but Galloway and his wife hope their recent achievement could pave the way for others too.

For more information about New York Streets Football, visit www.nystreetsfootball.com