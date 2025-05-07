Melody Achieved a Major Milestone

Advertisement

Melody Evans has achieved a major milestone, officially earning her Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree from Florida A&M University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (FAMU-COPPS). The accomplishment marks the next step in a long-standing commitment to healthcare and education — and sets the stage for an exciting future.

Originally from Augusta, Georgia, Evans is a proud graduate of A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Alcorn State University, before pursuing her pharmacy doctorate at FAMU — making her a two-time HBCU graduate.

Now, she’s preparing to take her passion and expertise to Alexandria, Virginia, where she will begin an executive pharmacy fellowship. The opportunity will allow her to focus on leadership in the pharmaceutical industry and public health policy, with the goal of expanding access to quality care and medication safety.

“Becoming a pharmacist has been a dream rooted in service,” Evans shared. “My journey through two HBCUs not only shaped me academically but also grounded me in the importance of community, equity, and leadership.”

Evans is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a sisterhood that has further inspired her commitment to scholarship, service, and social action. Her leadership and dedication were evident throughout her time at FAMU, where she was known for her academic excellence, empathy, and tireless work ethic.

She completed rigorous clinical rotations and became a trusted peer among her classmates and faculty alike. Her graduation was met with cheers from proud family members, mentors, and fellow students during the university’s spring commencement ceremony.

Daughter of Rev. Willie and Tracey Evans, Jr.