Melvin Brooks Appointed Commander Glenn Miller Post 287,  Deerfield

By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

Mr. Melvin Brooks, Deerfield Beach native and Blanche Ely graduate, Class of ‘66, has been appointed Post Commander of Glenn Miller Post 287. Mr. Brooks was duly installed on Sunday, June 25, 2023 , during ceremonies sanctioned by the American Legion and Auxiliary Association in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness.

Eligibility for membership in the American Legion: Having served at least one day of active military duty since December 7, 1941, being honorably discharged or presently serving honorably in a branch of the military duty.

Mr. Brooks is certainly and assuredly qualified. A retired career educator of 32 years and a 4 year veteran of the United States Air Force, Mr. Brooks stated, “It is my distinct honor and privilege to serve not only the legion for which I am extremely proud, but also be in a position to give back to the community for which I am eternally grateful.” A proud, distinguished member of the Eta Nu Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Pompano Beach, Brother Brooks is married to his beautiful bride of 43 years, Zanie, and are the proud parents of three adult children. Mr. Brooks, who comes from a large family himself- four sisters and one brother – understands and values family, particularly in light of societal concerns in our technological and social media driven culture.

Brother Brooks received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in social science from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and a master’s degree from Biscayne College, Miami.