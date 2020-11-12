Mental Health & Wellness Program© to Host First Module About Exploring the Impact of COVID-19

(MIAMI, FL — October 23, 2020) — RER Consulting Enterprise, LLC (RER) was awarded a grant and recently launched the COVID-19 Mental Health & Wellness Program©. The Program will host its first module “COVID & YOU: EXPLORING THE IMPACT OF COVID.” The Program’s objective is to assist Miami-Dade County residents navigate the myriad of challenges during and post the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on the wide spectrum of mental health-related issues associated with disasters and pandemics.

To register for the “Exploring the Impact of COVID-19” Module, Miami-Dade residents can visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LkRmS_GbQb-OjAvIry_q1g

The Module will introduce the community to a brief historical perspective of COVID-19 as it entered the United States and Miami-Dade County designated as a pandemic. The focus will be on the participant’s early experiences as it relates to the COVID-19 crisis and its multi-dimensional impact on individuals, families, groups, and communities. The Module will provide participants an opportunity to share their narrative with others in their respective communities is the foundational goal of this workshop.

The main focus is to be able to create an environment whereby community members can share their experiences as it relates to the impact of COVID-19 on their lives, and learn from each other’s stories. The participants will also be presented with a brief overview of coping strategies to maintain an optimum level of wellness. Future modules will present in-depth details of coping strategies through the crisis.

RER has partnered with New Horizons Community Mental Health Center, Barry University, Community Based Organizations, and trusted partners to deliver the COVID-19 Mental Health & Wellness Program©. The program is free to Miami-Dade County residents and will provide a wide range of direct and referral services. Residents can take the questionnaire to register for the program at www.MyMentalHealthMiami.com/Survey/ .

About New Horizons Community Mental Health Center

New Horizons Community Mental Health Center is a nonprofit community-based agency serving a federally designated area of poverty, which began operations in Miami-Dade County in March of 1974. The Center offers a wide range of preventive, therapeutic, and supportive outpatient and social/rehabilitative services, including comprehensive substance abuse and mental health care, case management, crisis screening and intervention, psychosocial rehabilitation, and residential services.