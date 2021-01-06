Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to Object to Electoral College Votes

By Stacy M. Brown,NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

Despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s pleadings with his Republican colleagues to move on and accept President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump’s allies continue to push to overturn his loss.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, CNN reported that Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes this week, which will force lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“Hawley is the first senator to announce plans to object to the results, which is significant because both a House member and senator are required to mount an objection when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6,” CNN reported.

The network noted that the objection will not change the outcome of the election, only delaying the inevitable affirmation of Biden’s victory in November over President Donald Trump.

Democrats will reject any objections in the House, and multiple Republican senators have argued against an objection that will provide a platform for Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories claiming the election was stolen from him.

“Hawley’s objection, which other senators may still join, will also put many of his Senate Republican colleagues in a difficult political position, forcing them to vote on whether to side with Trump or with the popular will of the voters,” according to the CNN report.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has privately urged Senate Republicans not to join the group of House members who are planning to object. Senate Majority Whip John Thune argued against it publicly, prompting a rebuke from Trump on Twitter and the threat of a primary challenge.