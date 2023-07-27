Moore Family Reunion

The Moore family history began in Philadelphia, Mississippi and spread to Mound Bayou, Mississippi. Mound Bayou was once referred to as a model of “thrift and self-government,” by Booker T. Washington. The Moore clan arrived in Mound Bayou around 1941 and obtained about 108 acres of land as farmers. They raised 10 children, according to the youngest of the 10, Grace Moore Brown. Mound Bayou, founded in 1887 by former slaves in the Mississippi Delta, flourished, did quite well, and was known for empowering its Black citizens. The Moore clan gathered to celebrate their family reunion on a Tennessee river boat, in Nashville, Tennessee.