NBC Links’ Denim and Diamonds Dancing Under The Stars returns to Broward County on November 2

October 17, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
NBC Links Plan for their Denim & Diamonds Event -- Pictured l to r bottom row: Sheri Brown, Alison DeSouza, Dr. Angela Mumford, JoeAnn Fletcher-Chapter President, Shelby Rushin, Lynnette Drayton, second row; Ebony Sanon Atatiana Jefferson, a 2014 Xavier University biology graduate, worked in the pharmaceutical industry and was contemplating becoming a doctor. Atatiana Jefferson, a 2014 Xavier University biology graduate, worked in the pharmaceutical industry and was contemplating becoming a doctor. and Tamashia Buckner; third row: Tamara Gant and Dottie Ruffin; fourth row: Emma Winston, Linda Jones, Connie McKinnley and Dr. Bessie Cristwell, fifth row: Sheneka Spencer, Deborah Harris, Attorney Burnadette Norris-Weeks; sixth row: Dionne Polite, Catherine Minnis and Samine Jernigan.
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
(Clockwise) Dr. Marcus and Yvokia Davidson, Mayor Scott and Brenda Brooks, Edda Ivonne and Pastor Andy Fernandez, Dr. Jaffus and Janet Hardrick.

North Broward County Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is getting ready to host their biggest “Friendraiser” of the year and have a fun time raising monies for their community programs with the 5th Biennial Denim and Diamonds Dancing Under The Stars, on Saturday, November 2, 6 p.m. at Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, Davie, Florida, 33317.

This year’s theme is Honoring Our Community Power Couples and will feature several prominent and civic-minded couples to be honored at the fete: Bobby Henry, Sr., Publisher of the Westside Gazette & Bertha Henry, Broward County Administrator; Attorney Gregory & Chae Haile, President of Broward College; Dr. Marcus & Yvokia Davidson, Pastor and First Lady, New Mount Olive Baptist Church; Mayor Scott & Brenda Brooks, City of Coral Springs; City of Pembroke Pines Commissioner Tom & Patti

(Clockwise) Greg and Chae Haile; Bobby and Bertha Henry, Barbara and Milton Jones, Commissioner Tom and Patti Good.

Good, Broward School Board Member Milton & Barbara Jones, Jones Development; Joe & Shirley Toliver, Founder of Life on Power & UPS; Keyon & Natosha Dooling, Former NBA star, Dooling Enterprises & Respect Foundation; Dr. Jaffus & Janet Hardrick, President of Florida Memorial University and Edda Ivonne & Pastor Andy Fernandez, AARP Association State Director & Chaplin Coral Springs Police Department

Hosted by HOT 105’s “The Show”, Big Lip and (Link) Shelby Rushin, the event will feature a cocktail lounge, DJ Diesel, food stations, raffle items, networking, dancing, EJ’s Company Band featuring The Voice contestant Donna Allen and a night of Dancing Under The Stars!

     Tickets are $125 each; attire for ladies is Denim, Diamonds & Glitz and for men it is Dinner Jacket and Denim.

     For more information, get your tickets today at www.Paypal.me/NorthBrowardLinks or go to www.northbrowardlinks.org or contact Sheri Brown or Dr. Alison DeSouza, event chairmen at info@northbrowardlinks.org

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Be Sociable, Share!
    About Carma Henry 14363 Articles
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Be the first to comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.


    *