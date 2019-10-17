NBC Links’ Denim and Diamonds Dancing Under The Stars returns to Broward County on November 2

North Broward County Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is getting ready to host their biggest “Friendraiser” of the year and have a fun time raising monies for their community programs with the 5th Biennial Denim and Diamonds Dancing Under The Stars, on Saturday, November 2, 6 p.m. at Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, Davie, Florida, 33317.

This year’s theme is Honoring Our Community Power Couples and will feature several prominent and civic-minded couples to be honored at the fete: Bobby Henry, Sr., Publisher of the Westside Gazette & Bertha Henry, Broward County Administrator; Attorney Gregory & Chae Haile, President of Broward College; Dr. Marcus & Yvokia Davidson, Pastor and First Lady, New Mount Olive Baptist Church; Mayor Scott & Brenda Brooks, City of Coral Springs; City of Pembroke Pines Commissioner Tom & Patti

Good, Broward School Board Member Milton & Barbara Jones, Jones Development; Joe & Shirley Toliver, Founder of Life on Power & UPS; Keyon & Natosha Dooling, Former NBA star, Dooling Enterprises & Respect Foundation; Dr. Jaffus & Janet Hardrick, President of Florida Memorial University and Edda Ivonne & Pastor Andy Fernandez, AARP Association State Director & Chaplin Coral Springs Police Department

Hosted by HOT 105’s “The Show”, Big Lip and (Link) Shelby Rushin, the event will feature a cocktail lounge, DJ Diesel, food stations, raffle items, networking, dancing, EJ’s Company Band featuring The Voice contestant Donna Allen and a night of Dancing Under The Stars!

Tickets are $125 each; attire for ladies is Denim, Diamonds & Glitz and for men it is Dinner Jacket and Denim.

For more information, get your tickets today at www.Paypal.me/NorthBrowardLinks or go to www.northbrowardlinks.org or contact Sheri Brown or Dr. Alison DeSouza, event chairmen at info@northbrowardlinks.org

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.