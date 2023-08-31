New Image Released in 30 year old case

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is releasing a brand-new age progressed image of missing child, Shanythia Greene. The image was created by a forensic artist at NCMEC and shows what Shanythia may look like today at 47 years old.

It has been thirty years since Shanythia mysteriously vanished from Pompano Beach, FL on August 26, 1993. Shanythia’s mom, Henrietta Greene, reported that she last saw Shanythia that morning before leaving for work. “When I returned home from work Shanythia and her car were not there” Greene stated, “She had plans to grab lunch with a family friend, but I later learned that she did not show up to lunch, and she never came home” Two days later, Shanythia’s car was found abandoned at a local motel and her purse was locked inside. There was no sign of Shanythia at the motel, and she has never been seen or heard from since.

Greene recently spoke with NCMEC and shared that Shanythia was loved by all, and her disappearance has left the family heartbroken. Despite the devastating 30 years, she and her family have not given up hope.

Shanythia’s mother sends out this message to her beloved daughter:

Our family is not the same without you here with us. You are truly missed, and we love you with all our heart.

If you have any information about Shanythia or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (Florida) at 1-954-765-4321.