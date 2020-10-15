New Kiwanis club organized in the Miramar-Pines area to help kids

By Bryan Christine

(MIRAMAR – PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – October 13, 2020) – A new Kiwanis club has opened in the Miramar-Pines area to give community members the opportunity to help kids.

“Kiwanis clubs provide a great opportunity to meet new friends who believe in serving their communities, networking with business professionals and making a significant impact on the community through volunteering,” said President Karen Harvey.

The new Kiwanis Club of East Pines Miramar will focus on service projects addressing several community needs, including back to school drives, distributing food baskets to families in need, providing support to the elderly and awarding scholarships to students.

This will be made possible by the foundation (charter) members: Karen Harvey (President), Dionne Bryan (Secretary), Vice Mayor Maxwell Chambers, Alicia Charles, Sharon Christie (Chair), Dr. Allan Cunningham, Commissioner Alexandria Davis, Distinguished President Anthony D’Oyley, Gayle Dwyer (Chair), Leo Gilling, Craiglon Gordon (Director), Dr. Shrusan Gray (Chair), Vinette Green (Director), Joel Gresham (Chair), Angela Henry, Dr. Sonia Hylton (Director), Jamal Jennings, Vashti Laing (Chair), Marie Lawson, Dr. Neville Ledgister, Lana Lindo (President Elect), Andrea Munroe-Service (Director), Annette Payne (Treasurer), Elaine Reid, Dr. Lester Reid, Maltimore Reynolds (Chair), Michael Rigg, Barry Smallhorne (Vice President), Charline Stewart (Chair), Nadine Thompson-Samuels (Director) and Carlene Wright.

“We understand the changing needs of today’s busy volunteers and encourage members to give time when they can, whether that’s at a service project or at a meeting,” said Anthony D’Oyley, club co-sponsor, Kiwanis Club of East Pines Miramar. “We hope that men and women of all ages will join us and help make a difference for children in our community.” Kiwanis Club of East Pines Miramar (Florida)

For further information contact: kiwaniseastpinesmiramar@gmail.com or Secretary Dionne Bryan at (954) 865-0769.