Everton Blair Jr. says the first place he learned how power works was not in Washington, but inside the classrooms where he grew up.

Those same schools, Blair says, once labeled him a problem child. Later, he was labeled gifted. “Same kid, same brain, different labels,” Blair said during his appearance on “Let It Be Known.” “And I watched how those labels determined who got investments and who got written off.”

Now, as Blair launches his bid for Congress in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, that lived experience is colliding with new national momentum. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has endorsed Blair, giving the 32-year-old educator a high-profile boost as he challenges long-serving Rep. David Scott in a safe Democratic seat.

“Everton Blair is a deeply caring servant leader with big ideas and a record of getting things done,” Patrick said. “I had the privilege of getting to know Everton as a graduate student of mine at Harvard and am excited for the fresh leadership he brings. As an educator, problem-solver, and public servant, Everton understands that politics is about expanding opportunity and dignity for everyone, not just the powerful or those who already agree with him.”

Blair said the endorsement reinforces the central question of his campaign. In a district where Democrats dominate general elections, he argues, voters are deciding what kind of leadership they want, not which party controls the seat.

Blair’s campaign is anchored in education, affordability, and generational accountability. He often points to his journey, returning home to teach high school math to students who distrusted systems but trusted him.

“They pushed themselves because for once the system was working with them, not against them,” Blair said.

Still, Blair says classrooms alone cannot counter federal policies that drain resources from public education. He has criticized President Donald Trump’s push to dismantle the Department of Education and reduce funding for already under-resourced schools.

“That doesn’t just hurt some office in Washington,” Blair said. “It hurts the kid in the back of the classroom in this district who just needs one chance and one adult to succeed.”

Blair has expanded that argument to housing and cost-of-living pressures reshaping Metro Atlanta. Standing in downtown Snellville, where $140 million is being poured into redevelopment, Blair questioned who benefits.

“If you’re a teacher, a nurse, or an Uber driver, after groceries, gas, and childcare, how much is really left at the end of the month?” Blair said. “Affordability is about whether you can pay the rent and still afford one meal with friends.”

Blair is running against Scott, who has represented the district since 2003 and is now in his 12th term. Scott has not said whether he will seek reelection and did not respond to requests for comments. He has faced questions about his health and attendance, missing weeks of votes last year during treatment for back issues.

Blair says those concerns, combined with redistricting that brought more of Gwinnett County into the 13th District, have created an opening for new leadership. Other challengers include Jonathan Bonner, Army veteran Simeon Nunnally, and Georgia State Sen. Emanuel Jones.

Blair brings a resume rooted in education and public service. In 2018, he became the youngest and first Black member elected to the Gwinnett County Board of Education, later serving as board chair during the COVID pandemic. He also served as a White House fellow under President Barack Obama, focusing on expanding educational opportunities for Black Americans. He holds a PhD in education from Harvard and a master’s degree from Stanford.

In a recent op-ed, Blair argued that leadership renewal strengthens democracy rather than weakens it. Districts, he wrote, are changing faster than Congress, and representation must keep pace with economic, technological, and social realities.

Patrick echoed that view, saying voters in Georgia’s 13th District deserve a representative who is present and prepared.

“In a moment when our classrooms, our economy, and our democracy are under real strain, America needs leaders who will show up, listen closely, and work hard to make their constituents’ lives better,” Patrick said. “The people of Georgia’s 13th District would be fortunate to have him fighting for them in the United States Congress.”

Blair said the endorsement is less about titles than about accountability.

“This campaign has always been about our neighbors,” Blair said. “In a district like this, the real question is whether we choose leadership that shows up and does the work.”