New Or Old Pairs Of Wheels 

Odari Gevais

Getting my first car was a huge milestone for me, especially since I already had a lot of driving experience before owning one. My parents spent a lot of time teaching me how to drive and making sure I was fully prepared for the road, which helped me feel confident behind the wheel. I got my first car for Christmas, and it’s a 2003 model, so it doesn’t have all the modern features like a backup camera or autopilot. Driving it has taught me to rely more on my mirrors, awareness, and real driving skills. When I compare my car to my mom’s 2024 Honda, the difference is huge. Her car has touchscreen menus, CarPlay, navigation, steering wheel controls, and hybrid technology that makes driving easier and more efficient, while my car keeps things simple and hands-on.

Having an older first car has humbled me and helped me grow as a driver and as a person. It showed me that newer cars aren’t always better and that older cars can teach responsibility, patience, and perseverance. It also taught me to respect every car on the road, because every vehicle with four wheels has value and a purpose. Sometimes I wish I could just drive forever now that I have my car, but reality kicks in fast; I still have homework, chores, and a curfew that somehow appears every night. Even with the keys in my hand, I still have to be home for dinner and family time. Most of all, I want to give a big thank you to my mom and dad for teaching me how to drive, supporting me, and trusting me with this responsibility. Their guidance made this milestone possible, and I’ll always appreciate the lessons they’ve given me, both on the road and at home.