No more trials and no more court appearances Attorney W. George Allen has given his final deposition

Attorney W. George Allen

March 3, 1936 – November 7, 2019

Attorney W. George Allen was born on March 3, 1936 in Sanford, Florida to Lessie Williams. He was raised by his mother Lessie Williams Brown and his father Bruce Brown.

George attended the public segregated schools of Seminole County, graduating from Crooms Academy High School in June 1954. He attended and graduated from Florida A&M University in June 1958, with a degree in Political Science and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. While at FAMU, he met and married Enid Meadows of Birmingham, Alabama.

George served his country as a Special Agent in Army Intelligence for 2 years active duty and 4 years in the Army Reserve. In 1960, he entered the University of Florida Law School and graduated in December 1962 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree being the first Black to earn a degree from any former white institution in Florida and the Southeast United States.

He was admitted to the Florida Bar on June 7, 1963 and to the United States Supreme Court on November 16, 1970.

Throughout his 50-year legal career, George was actively involved in the legal fight for Diversity, Dignity, and Civil Rights. He filed the lawsuit that resulted in the desegregation of Broward County and Hendry County public schools, thus assuring that all students in these counties would have “equal” access to educational opportunities.

His oldest son Timothy Allen said “My father was a legal trailblazer, community leader, and a very caring man”. George’s wife, Enid, and son, Reginald, preceded him in death. George is survived by his children, Timothy, Frederick (Brenda), Amy, and Jonathan (Adrelia). He also has three precious granddaughters: Cydney, Jordyn, and Janiya, and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

To continue George’s legacy of bold community leadership, donations are being accepted to the W. George Allen Endowed Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward. Please make checks payable: “Community Foundation of Broward” and reference “W. George Allen Fund”, 910 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, Fla 33301.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Omega Service

Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6:06 p.m., New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 400 NW 9th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311

Celebration of Life Memorial Service

Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., New Mount Olive Baptist Church 400 NW 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311

Arrangements by Scurry Funeral & Cremation Services.

