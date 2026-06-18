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Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

As a 78-years-young native Mississippian, I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that America’s Achilles’ heel is racism—was then, is now, and probably will be in the future, based on my lived experiences. The racial progress made in the sixties because of the Civil Rights Movement has been openly and summarily crushed by the proponents of Project 2025, a malignant, narcissistic president, and a rogue administration steeped in avaricious desires.

While the world, particularly in New York and Raleigh, celebrates NBA and NHL championships, and while the world basks in the emotional highs and lows accompanying the World Cup, the concept of Polisports grabs hold of every fiber of my being.

First things first—our racist government, or at least those sycophants who gleefully execute its unlawful policies, have denied entry to Black South Africans desirous of participating in the World Cup while simultaneously rolling out the red carpet for White South Africans.

Somalian Omar Artan, one of the best referees in the world, has been denied entry into the country but will still be compensated financially. It smells mighty foul to me. When you hear someone retort that race has nothing to do with it, trust me—race has everything to do with it.

Nineteen-year-old Karmelo Anthony ( 17 when incident occurred) was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison after stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Apparently, Karmelo had sought cover under another team’s tent because of sudden, severe weather. Some objected to his presence, and an altercation followed, tragically leading to Austin being stabbed by Karmelo. It’s a tragedy for both families. In hindsight, one questions motive: Why did the tent occupants object so vehemently to his presence, offering neither refuge nor grace? And why didn’t Karmelo, once he realized that he was not safe there and obviously not wanted, simply leave?

Now juxtapose that scenario with the Kyle Rittenhouse incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the social unrest due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which left him paralyzed. Rittenhouse crossed state lines, killed two protesters with a large assault-style weapon, was given water by police, and was subsequently acquitted.

First, the notion of being judged by a so-called jury of your peers needs to be debunked. For Black people generally, and for me personally, an all-White jury is far from a jury of my peers. Presumably, in these two cases, the juries were all white or predominately white. Only in America. Don’t let anyone tell you that race doesn’t matter.

Meanwhile, the Marlins’ winning streak reached seven games before a home loss to the Minnesota Twins. They sit 11 games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves with an overall 36–37 win-loss record.

Caryl Smith Gilbert is the head coach of both the men’s and women’s track and field teams at the University of Georgia, a testament to her leadership, coaching ability, and people skills.

Georgia is an SEC school in a state where politicians espouse voter suppression, gerrymandering, and redistricting efforts designed to weaken minority political power. Since a vast majority of Georgia’s athletes are Black, becoming politically astute and aware is a must.

The Texas Longhorns won the NCAA Softball Championship, another SEC triumph, while SEC powerhouse Oklahoma remains in contention for the Men’s College World Series title.

The most powerful athletic conference in the country is replete with politicians whose policies many view as harmful to racial equity, making the conference vulnerable to social upheaval among Black athletes. We must come to our senses or perish from our collective individualism.