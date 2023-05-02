Nunnie on the Sideline

By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

In last week’s segment I incorrectly referred to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach as Mike Thomas instead of Tomlin – my sincere apologies – as I listed the two identifiable Black NFL head coaches when addressing my perception of the gravely ineffective Rooney Rule. The new Indianapolis coach is former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen while the Arizona Cardinals selected Jonathan Gannon who previously served as the Philadelphia defensive coordinator , neither of whom had NFL head coaching experience. Actually, the minority hiring saga transcends the Rooney Rule. Jamelle Hill, the heralded, acclaimed columnist and sportscaster formerly with ESPN, was summarily dismissed by the giant sports conglomerate because she dared to express her first amendment rights when she openly criticized our insurrectionist , treasonous ex-president and police misconduct before, during and after the George Floyd tragedy. At one point she was a rising star on the network but turned her attention to writing a book -UPHILL – about her life and profession. Former First Lady Michelle Obama stated, “ When they go low, we go high”, meant that literally, often to a fault because the moral high ground appears meek and defenseless. Although Fox fired Tucker Carlson recently, the damage had already been done. Lying about the 2020 election and spewing racial epithets and memes nightly to millions of viewers has only served to increase the cultural division in America. MSNBC apparently couldn’t allow the outspoken Tiffany Cross to freely express her views as she constantly called out racism and racists on her Saturday morning show- The Cross Connection. Her contract was not renewed after one season. And as recently as last evening (Monday) CNN parted ways with Don Lemon, another warrior who fought for social justice and equality. The disease known as racism infects every segment of society no matter who is in charge.

Regarding the Rooney Rule, lest we forget the saga of Eric Bienemy, who as offensive coordinator of two-time Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, has yet to land a head coaching position even after many interviews. Something is awry, causing this writer to continue searching for answers. How do you feel about the NFL Rooney Rule or the political climate generally?

Aaron Rodgers’ trade to NY Jets is virtually a done deal. The draft begins Thursday and I predict that Heisman Trophy winner and former Alabama star quarterback Brice Young will be the first player selected.

In the NBA Jimmy Butler has led the eight seeded Miami Heat to a surprising 3-1 lead over the number one seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.