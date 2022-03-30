Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

On Saturday evening, a wildfire in Colorado called for an immediate evacuation warning for around 20,000 people. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon, destroying about 123 acres by that evening. Roads and highways near the fire were closed. Firefighters were trying to help the community of Boulder and city officials told the people of Boulder that the East Boulder Community Center would serve as an overnight shelter.