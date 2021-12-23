On Tuesday, South African researchers added new details to what’s known about the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

December 23, 2021 Carma Henry Local News 0

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson

On Tuesday, South African researchers added new details to what’s known about the Omicron variant of coronavirus. They confirmed that vaccines provide less protection against the new strain. However, they still see indications that Omicron causes milder symptoms than previous variants. There is little doubt that Omicron is transmissible. The spread has been very fast in South Africa, Britain, and other countries. Government officials have emphasized that even if these variants can pass by some of the protection provided by vaccines, vaccinated people will tend to have milder disease or no symptoms at all once infected, making vaccines  the number one choice, aside from masks and social distancing, to protect people.

 

