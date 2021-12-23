Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

On Tuesday, South African researchers added new details to what’s known about the Omicron variant of coronavirus. They confirmed that vaccines provide less protection against the new strain. However, they still see indications that Omicron causes milder symptoms than previous variants. There is little doubt that Omicron is transmissible. The spread has been very fast in South Africa, Britain, and other countries. Government officials have emphasized that even if these variants can pass by some of the protection provided by vaccines, vaccinated people will tend to have milder disease or no symptoms at all once infected, making vaccines the number one choice, aside from masks and social distancing, to protect people.