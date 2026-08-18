Open Call to Artists Announced for Business for the Arts Broward’s 8th Annual ART + STROLL

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The project is open to established and emerging artists

Submitted by Robyn Vegas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (August 14, 2026) – Business for the Arts Broward (BFA Broward) is seeking entries from established and emerging artists for its 8th Annual ART + STROLL, presented by BBI. Artists must be 18-years or older.

The deadline to submit artwork is Monday, September 14, 2026, by 11:59 p.m.

ART + STROLL culminates on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., transforming downtown Fort Lauderdale into a vibrant celebration of visual and performing arts. Selected artwork will be exhibited from November 5–12 in the lobbies of 200 and 201 E. Las Olas Blvd. and, for the first time, Huizenga Park. Accepted artists will be notified by October 5 and will receive one complimentary Sip + Stroll VIP ticket, providing access to the food and beverage areas during the event.

BFA will accept original 2D and 3D fine art in all mediums and styles. Artwork may not exceed 36 inches on its longest side or 30 pounds, although a limited number of larger works may be considered based on available exhibition space. Accepted artwork must be professionally presented, exhibition-ready and wired with D-rings and hanging wire. Sawtooth hangers will not be accepted.

The exhibition is open to original functional and non-functional fine art and fine craft in all media, including but not limited to painting, photography, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, glass, wood, fiber, metal, mixed media and fashion. All artwork must be the artist’s original creation and submitted through the Call for Entry (CaFÉ) system.

The entry fee is $30, and artists may submit up to three original works they have personally created. Works will be selected by an independent jury based on originality, creativity, craftsmanship and artistic distinction. Submission does not guarantee acceptance.

Accepted artwork may be photographed and reproduced for marketing materials, printed publications, press releases, social media and the BFA Broward website. Artists who do not wish their accepted work to be used for promotional purposes should notify BFA Broward upon acceptance.

Artists are responsible for all shipping costs to and from the exhibition. Shipped artwork must include prepaid UPS or FedEx return shipping labels, reusable shipping containers and any necessary repacking instructions. No freight shipments will be accepted.

Cash awards totaling more than $5,000 will be presented, including Best in Show ($3,000), Second Place ($1,500), Third Place ($500) and a Judge’s Recognition Award ($300). All artwork may be offered for sale. Business for the Arts Broward retains a 25% commission on artwork sales, with artists receiving 75% of the selling price. Accepted artists must submit a completed W-9 prior to the exhibition.

Guests will enjoy a juried exhibition of fine art available for purchase along with live music, dance, interactive art experiences, demonstrations and cultural performances throughout the evening. Admission is free and open to the public. Guests may also purchase a Sip + Stroll ticket, which includes food and beverage tastings at participating venues.

Selected artwork will also be featured in an online exhibition on the Business for the Arts Broward website, extending artists’ visibility beyond the event.

Additional information is available at bfabroward.org/programs/art-and-stroll/ by clicking “Call to Artists.” All entries and payments must be submitted through the Call for Entry (CaFÉ) platform at https://opportunities.wearecreativewest.org/opportunity/18010/CAFE. For exhibition questions, contact lpratico@bfabroward.org. Questions regarding the CaFÉ platform should be directed to CaFÉ support.

This year’s ART + STROLL is presented by BBI and sponsored by the Cathy and James Donnelly Fund at Community Foundation of Broward, UBS, Moss, BBX Capital, Downtown Development Authority, Stiles, FPL, Broward Health, Berger Singerman, Templeton, Yes We Are Mad, Pierson Grant Public Relations, PNC Bank, Hoffman’s Chocolates and IT’SUGAR.

About Business for the Arts Broward

Business for the Arts Broward is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) engaging businesses and business leaders to advocate and educate about the importance of the County’s art and cultural community as well as to recognize the connection between cultural vitality, creative success, and economic development. To learn more visit www.Facebook.com/BFABroward or www.bfabroward.org