Our are Black Fathers absentee?

By Don Valentine

Ladies this is the time of the year as school starts when some buyer’s remorse sets in. Easy there “Felecia” I don’t want you to snap that neck so hard weave ends up on the floor. Flashback to when you and Romeo had “little man”. Then Romeo could do no wrong.

Now that a few hundred dollars are needed for school supplies all you want to do is slap him “upside” the forehead! Plus, he had the nerve to put you on call block. Then too really set you off he told you “Go get your da** money from that “Crumb Cake” you have been seeing in…” I had to edit the exact quote we are an upscale paper. Besides you don’t need me to draw it in crayon what else he said to you. Why didn’t you pick one of those Dads that love their kids no matter what!

Good news things are trending in vertical pattern. I spoke to people in their orbit of friends and their peers fathers are attentive. The different electronic devices make it Super Simple to check in on your child. Father’s are doing this daily and sometimes twice. It is so easy to text or send a picture. These small actions reinforce to the child that my Dad still loves me. That emotional Band Aid during the first year of separation are monumental.

When Mom starts to date again Do Not disappear from your child’s life. This sends a confusing message, in a tenuous time.

Ladies I found about 65% – 70% of the Black Men were attentive and loving. Wesley Snipe said it “Always Bet On Black!”

