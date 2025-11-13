Pathway to Success Community Job Fair & Turkey Giveaway

Advertisement

FORT LAUDERDALE — Job seekers across Broward County are invited to take part in the Pathway to Success Community Job Fair, a two-day event designed to connect residents with immediate employment opportunities and essential career resources.

The fair will be held Thursday and Friday, November 14–15, 2025, at Mt. Hermon Family Life Center in Fort Lauderdale, offering attendees direct access to local employers who are ready to hire on the spot.

Participants can expect a full suite of free professional services, including on-the-spot interviews and hiring, resume review sessions, professional attire, and free haircuts to help them make a great first impression.

Adding to the community spirit of the event, organizers are also hosting a free turkey giveaway while supplies last, helping families prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

“This is more than a job fair — it’s a pathway to stability and self-sufficiency,” said event organizers. “We want residents to walk away not just with opportunities, but with confidence and hope.”

Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance at mthermoncommunityjobfair.eventbrite.com to secure their spot.

Don’t miss your chance to launch your next career move before the holidays and take advantage of the free resources designed to help you succeed.

Event Details:

When: November 14 & 15, 2025

Where: Mt. Hermon Family Life Center, Fort Lauderdale

#JobFair #FortLauderdaleJobs #CareerSuccess #GetHired