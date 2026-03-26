A Legacy of Purpose: Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers Celebrating 30 Years Serving the Public

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By Kaysia Earley, Esq.

Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers’ legacy in public service has never been measured by titles or tenure, but by the lives she has touched and the unwavering commitment to people. For more than three decades, she has poured herself into public service not as a profession, but as a calling root in community.

“I didn’t start out thinking about politics,” she shared during our interview. “I started by showing up.” That simple act of showing up would eventually change the course of her life.

From the Audience to Leadership

Rogers recalls sitting in commission meetings years ago, observing decisions that did not always reflect the needs of the people. There were gaps in understanding, in advocacy, and in action.

“I saw what was happening,” she said. “And I knew we could do better.”

Encouraged by family and members of her community, she made a bold transition from concerned citizens to candidate.

“That step was transformational,” she explained. “It wasn’t about power; it was about improving outcomes for people who felt unheard.”

That same conviction would carry her through decades of leadership, from her historic election in Lauderdale Lakes to her service in the Florida House of Representatives, and ultimately to her role as a respected Broward County Commissioner.

The Power of Mentorship and Example

Behind Rogers’ rise was the influence of a local mentor, a homeowner’s association president whose activism left a lasting impression in the heart of Rogers.

“He was hands-on. He believed in showing up, organizing, and making change happen,” she recalled. “He told me I could do this,” so she did.

Though he has since passed, his legacy lives on in Rogers’ leadership style grounded in action, accessibility, and accountability.

“That kind of encouragement stays with you,” she said. “It reminds you why you started.”

Breaking Barriers and Holding Ground

Rogers’ path was not without challenge. Early in her political career, she was the only woman on a seven-member commission, navigating an environment that was, at times, unwelcoming.

“There were moments when I wasn’t invited, when I wasn’t included,” she said candidly. “But I showed up anyway.” Rogers’ resilience not only defined her leadership but helped pave the way for others.

That resilience would define her leadership, allowing her to not only break barriers but to expand opportunities for others who would follow.

Rooted in Integrity, Guided by Family

At the heart of Rogers’ leadership is a deeply personal foundation shaped by family. She spoke of her mother’s experiences in England sharing stories of hardship, resilience, and the importance of truth.

“My mother taught me about honesty and standing firm in who you are,” Rogers reflected. “That stays with you in this work.” “I stand with people who tell the truth,” she said simply.

A Life of Service, By Design

Rogers’ dedication to public service extends far beyond elected office, her work has always centered on community. “This is not something I turn on and off,” she explained. “Service is who I am.”

From assisting residents to advocating for community development, her work remains deeply people-centered. Grounded in both purpose and partnership, Rogers has also been supported by her husband,

Clifton Rogers, to whom she has been married since 1974, a constant source of strength throughout her journey. “You have to know your purpose and protect your peace,” she said. “If you have someone who supports you, that’s an ace in your pocket.”

Looking Ahead

After decades of service, Rogers’ vision remains forward-looking. Her words carry a sense of optimism that is both grounded and inspiring. Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers’ legacy is not defined by time in office, but by the lives she has uplifted, the barriers she has broken, and her enduring belief that purposeful service can transform generations.

Over the course of her distinguished career, Commissioner Rogers has served in multiple leadership roles that reflect both her growth and her impact. She began her public service journey in 1996 when she was elected to the Lauderdale Lakes City Commission, later serving as Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes. In 2004, she was elected President of the Broward League of Cities, representing 31 municipalities. From 2008 to 2016, she served in the Florida House of Representatives, representing Districts 94 and 95. Today, she continues her service as a Broward County Commissioner, carrying forward more than three decades of dedicated leadership and community advocacy. After 30 years, she’s still showing up with a heart to serve.