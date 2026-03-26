State Attorney Harold F. Pryor Honored for Leadership at Broward Educators Conference

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MIRAMAR, FL. — State Attorney Harold F. Pryor was recognized for his outstanding leadership by the Broward Alliance of Black School Educators during its annual S.L.I.C.E. Conference in Miramar.

Pryor received the organization’s prestigious Excellence in Leadership award, recognizing his commitment to community impact, public service, and educational advancement. This year’s conference theme, “Leadership, Legacy, & Learning: Shaping Tomorrow’s Change Agents,” highlighted the role of educators and leaders in preparing the next generation.

In accepting the honor, Pryor thanked the organization and its members for their dedication to student success.

“I’m deeply thankful to the Broward Alliance of Black School Educators for this recognition,” Pryor said. “Your work to promote academic success for all children is essential and continues to make a meaningful difference in our community.”

The S.L.I.C.E. Conference brings together educators and leaders from across Broward County focused on empowering students and strengthening educational outcomes.