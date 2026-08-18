Peace Requires Leaders Who Understand the Limits of Power

Advertisement

By George Cassidy Payne

Donald Trump has built one of the most remarkable political careers in modern American history. For decades, he has cultivated an image of personal invincibility. Business failures became evidence of resilience. Investigations became proof of persecution. Criticism became confirmation that powerful interests feared him.

Again and again, Trump has persuaded millions of Americans to interpret attacks against him not as evidence of wrongdoing, but as evidence that he is fighting on their behalf.

That ability to reshape public perception has been central to his political success. Few politicians have demonstrated such skill at turning controversy into political energy. When confronted with damaging information, Trump rarely retreats. He denies, attacks, reframes and moves on, often leaving opponents debating the latest controversy while his supporters become more convinced of his innocence.

It is a strategy that has worked remarkably well.

But every presidency eventually encounters forces beyond politics. There comes a point when personality collides with reality—and reality cannot be negotiated, litigated or rebranded.

Three realities illustrate that truth: science, the rule of law, and geopolitics.

The first is science.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed one of the fundamental limits of political power. Presidents can influence markets, sign legislation, appoint judges and command military forces. They cannot command nature.

Viruses do not recognize political parties. They do not respond to campaign speeches or social media posts. They spread according to biological laws indifferent to ideology.

More than a million Americans died from COVID-19. Every death represented a family forever changed. Parents buried children. Children lost parents. Grandparents disappeared from family gatherings. Health care workers endured exhausting shifts and extraordinary emotional strain while hospitals struggled with overwhelmed intensive-care units.

Reasonable people can continue debating the policies adopted during the pandemic. There are legitimate arguments over lockdowns, school closures, masking, vaccine mandates, and the appropriate balance between public health and individual liberty.

But the virus itself was real. No amount of political messaging could make it disappear.

That lesson extends beyond COVID-19. Hurricanes, floods, droughts, wildfires and future public-health emergencies will not respond to political narratives either. Effective leadership begins with acknowledging facts that exist independently of what we wish were true.

The second reality is the rule of law.

Trump has spent decades surviving controversies that might have ended the careers of other public figures. His familiar response has been to deny accusations, challenge the motives of his critics and transform legal disputes into political battles.

Sometimes that strategy succeeds in the court of public opinion.

It does not necessarily succeed in a court of law.

In 2023, a federal jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll and for defaming her. Trump has denied the allegations and pursued appeals, as he has every right to do under the American legal system.

But a verdict does not cease to be a legal finding simply because the person involved is politically powerful or because his supporters reject it.

That distinction matters far beyond Donald Trump.

A constitutional democracy depends upon institutions capable of operating independently of political popularity. Courts exist precisely because legal disputes cannot be settled through elections, television appearances or social media campaigns.

Citizens have every right to criticize judicial decisions. Appellate courts exist because judges can make mistakes. But dismissing every unfavorable ruling as illegitimate undermines public confidence in an institution essential to the peaceful resolution of conflict.

No president should be above the law.

No political movement should teach citizens that accountability becomes persecution whenever it reaches someone they support.

That principle must apply equally when Democrats control the White House and when Republicans do.

The third reality is geopolitics.

Foreign policy is considerably more complicated than campaign slogans suggest. Nations do not behave like political opponents in a televised debate. They possess histories, grievances, alliances and strategic objectives developed over generations.

Iran is one example.

Since the 1979 revolution, Iran has developed a substantial network of regional influence through relationships with armed groups and political partners across the Middle East. Whatever one’s view of Iranian policy, its influence cannot simply be erased through declarations of American strength.

The United States possesses extraordinary military capabilities. But military superiority has never guaranteed political success.

Americans need only remember Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Tactical victories do not necessarily produce lasting peace. Military force can destroy weapons, eliminate combatants and remove governments. It cannot, by itself, create legitimate political institutions, reconcile societies or manufacture trust.

That is why the pursuit of peace requires more than strength. It requires diplomacy, patience, strategic intelligence, and an honest understanding of what military power can—and cannot—accomplish.

Confidence is valuable in a commander-in-chief.

Overconfidence can be dangerous.

These three realities point toward a larger truth about American government: power has limits.

The framers of the Constitution understood this. They did not design a system around the assumption that presidents would always be wise, restrained or virtuous. They built institutions capable of checking presidential power.

Congress, the courts, elections, a free press and an informed citizenry exist partly to ensure that no individual becomes larger than the republic itself.

That principle should transcend partisan loyalty.

Democrats should remember it when a Democrat occupies the White House. Republicans should remember it when a Republican does. The health of the republic depends less on which party wins the next election than on whether Americans continue believing that facts matter, institutions matter, and constitutional limits matter.

Donald Trump will remain one of the most consequential political figures of our era. His supporters admire his willingness to challenge established institutions. His critics regard many of those same actions as threats to democratic norms. Americans will debate his presidency and legacy for decades.

But political talent has limits.

Science does not bend to ideology.

Courts do not disappear because their decisions are unpopular.

History does not surrender because leaders reject its lessons.

And international conflicts cannot be reduced to slogans, threats, or declarations of victory.

Every president eventually confronts forces greater than himself.

Some leaders recognize those limits and govern with humility. Others spend their presidencies fighting realities they cannot overcome.

The presidency is enormously powerful.

It is not all-powerful.

That is not a weakness in American democracy.

It is one of its greatest strengths.

George Cassidy Payne, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a Rochester-based writer whose work sits at the intersection of politics, ethics, and lived experience. A poet, philosopher, and 988 crisis counselor, he covers issues of democracy, justice, and community resilience.