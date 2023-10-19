Phil A. Wright II to Lead Memorial Regional Hospital South

By Aimee Adler Cooke

HOLLYWOOD, FL — MemorialHealthcare System has named Phil A. Wright, FACHE chief executive officer at Memorial Regional Hospital South. He joins a facility that was named one of the best rehabilitation hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Wright brings more than 25 years healthcare experience to his new position, including most recent roles as chief business development officer and chief operating officer at AdventHealth Ocala (formerly Munroe Regional Medical Center). Additionally, he was CEO at Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin, Virginia. Wright is a graduate of both Florida A&M University and the Medical University of South Carolina, where he earned a master’s degree in health administration.

“Phil joins us with strategic, financial, and operational management expertise in both for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare settings and balances his business acumen and clinical expertise with staff engagement, creating a healthy organizational culture and ensuring safe, high-quality care,” said Leah A. Carpenter, FACHE, chief operating officer at Memorial Healthcare System. “He has an impressive track record of hands-on leadership, collaborating directly with leaders, physicians, and staff to meet the needs of patients, families, and communities in an ever-changing healthcare environment.”

A native of Gainesville, Florida, Wright takes over for the recently-retired Douglas Zaren. At Memorial Regional Hospital South, he will oversee a 280-bed facility that offers a wide range of healthcare services in a compassionate, collaborative setting. It is home to the Memorial Rehabilitation Institute, South Florida’s largest provider of physical rehabilitation services, and includes a rehab unit specifically tailored to the needs of medically-complex patients. The hospital also offers emergency care, women’s services, a sports medicine center, and adaptive sports program.