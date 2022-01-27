PHILIPPINE SEA

PHILIPPINE SEA — Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Aaliyah Mitchell, a native of Broward County, Fla., uses a sextant aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 4, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Sapien)

 

