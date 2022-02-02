Pompano Beach Arts Has a Beat for Everyone!

February Concerts Feature a Variety of Sounds

Pompano Beach Arts has a variety of concerts planned for February. Fan favorites Soulful Sundays and Live and Local return with two stellar bands while Jazz Reflections offers a brilliant tribute to Black jazz composers. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org

Soulful Sundays Featuring The Jam Band

Sunday, February 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., $5, at Ali Cultural Arts Center in Pompano Beach

Soulful Sundays features South Florida’s top performers and bands in various genres ranging from Soul, R&B, Neo Soul, Blues to Jazz and Funk. Merging local and national artist, organizations and vendors, this program creates an unforgettable monthly musical experience that enriches as well as celebrates the history and culture of the African American community in Pompano Beach.

The Jam Band is known worldwide for their incredible vocals, talent, professionalism, choreography, energy, style, soulful passionate performances, showmanship, and stage presence. They will have you feeling like you are at a live Concert and partying on the set of American Bandstand and Soul-train at the same time.

Jazz Reflections: Prominent Black Composers of Jazz

Gold Coast Jazz Society Free Concert, Thursday, February 17, at 7:30 p.m., FREE, at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The Gold Coast Jazz Quintet, led by Martin Hand, Music Director, will feature the music of jazz’s most prominent African American jazz composers. This evening will feature the classic hits of artists including Jelly Roll Morton, Count Basie, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Thelonious Monk, Oliver Nelson, Billy Strayhorn, Fats Waller, Grover Washington Thad Jones and Charles Mingus.

Live and Local featuring Deep Fried Funk

Saturday, February 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., $10, at Ali Cultural Arts Center Pompano Beach

Whether you want to rock out or groove, head bang or bop, the new Live and Local music series will have a beat for everyone! Pompano Beach Arts is excited to expand the South Florida musical landscape by providing a stage for the area’s best bands, in all genres, including rock & roll, hip-hop, grunge, reggae, blues, classic pop, alternative and more! The Ali’s awesome outdoor space provides a cool vibe to soak up the latest sounds while sipping on cutting edge craft beers and sampling the latest culinary treats from local food vendors.

This month, enjoy the high-energy sounds of Deep Fried Funk, a band that is known for its extensive repertoire and unstoppable grooves.

