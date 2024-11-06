Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents American Epic Printmaker Jesse Shaw Explores the Narrative of a Nation

Submitted by Kay Renz

Pompano Beach Arts invites you to explore the works of Jesse Shaw in his solo exhibition, American Epic, a series of linocut prints that delve into the narrative, satirical, and political landscape of American history. As part of the exhibition, visitors are invited to join a special workshop with the artist on November 8, 2024, at 6 pm. This unique opportunity will allow participants to engage directly with Shaw, exploring the techniques and inspirations behind his work. The exhibition will run through December 14, 2024. For more information on the exhibition and workshop, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

“Shaw’s prints, a vibrant display of stories, symbols, and Americana, invite viewers to explore the essence of our history,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “This series offers a provocative and often satirical style that is intended for mature audiences.”

Shaw, a native of Tennessee, has dedicated over a decade to creating his American Epic series, which seeks to depict the rich tapestry of the American story through fifty distinct prints. To date, Shaw has completed more than thirty prints, each reflecting his deep engagement with themes of social commentary and personal experience. His work has been exhibited nationally, garnering acclaim for its intricate detail and profound stories.

In addition to his art, Shaw is a sought-after speaker and educator, having lectured at institutions including the University of Alaska Anchorage, the University of North Carolina Greensboro, and Vanderbilt Divinity School. He has also worked as a professional printmaker at Durham Press in Pennsylvania. Shaw earned a BFA from Austin Peay State University in 2007, and an MFA in Printmaking from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2009, and. He currently teaches printmaking at Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas.

“When I pulled my first print, my artistic vision became tangible. My series American Epic intertwines allegories, narratives, and symbolism drawn from my personal experiences and inspired by José Clemente Orozco’s mural, The Epic of American Civilization,” said Shaw. “After over 15 years of work, this collection reflects my journey so far in my interpretation of the American story.”