Popeyes Chicken sandwich and obese resident

By Kevin Palmer

In Georgia, the return of Popeye’s chicken sandwich is not good news for those who are obese. According to WalletHub.com, of the 100 fattest metro areas in the United States, Augusta-Richmond County ranked number 10. Moreover, of the top 5 metro areas with the highest percent of obese adults, Augusta-Richmond County ranked 4th.

According to Fastfoodcalories.com, “The Popeye’s chicken sandwich has 699 calories, of which 380 calories are from fat. That means that 54 percent of calories are from fat.” Also, the sandwich contains 1,443 milligrams of sodium and 42 grams of fat. According to Mayoclinic.org, the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend a target range for total fat of 44 to 78 grams, based on a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet.

Therefore, obese Augusta-Richmond County metro area residents should ignore the chicken sandwich hype and focus on reducing their large bottoms, not increasing Popeye’s bottom line.

