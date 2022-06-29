President Biden Signs Gun Safety/Control Bill that Will Save Lives

By Roger Caldwell

Everyone in America has an opinion of President Biden’s job performance, some good and others bad. President Biden is 79, and a large group of Americans think he is too old to do the job, but a leader is someone who knows the way, and shows the way. At 79 President Biden is a visionary, and he puts Americans first.

On June 25, 2022, President Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety and control bill (The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act), which will save thousands of lives. This is a historical bill that shows that the Democrats and Republicans have the capacity to work together, if they sit down and communicate.

“The bill, crafted by senators from both parties, would incrementally toughen requirements for young people to buy guns, deny firearms from more domestic abusers and help local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost would go to bolster mental health programs and for schools, which have been targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida and many other infamous massacres, “ says Alan Fram, reporter of AP News.

Many in America criticize the president, but he is not stopping, and he is making a difference with federal action on gun violence. This gun safety bill is making a change when everyone thought there was a stalemate and nothing could be done.

With the work of Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., things are getting done. This was a compromise and this is how things get done in Washington DC. President Biden has been around for a long time and he knows what buttons to push to get things done.

Everyone in America knows that it has been decades that a bill was passed to control gun violence, and the two parties failed to make a compromise. But on Friday June 24th, there was a compromise and progress was made in a Democratic-led chamber approved in an election year. The Senate approved the measure by a bipartisan 65-33 margin, and the House by a 234-193 margin.

Sometimes amazement happens in Washington DC, even though the Supreme Court needs a fence to protect them from protesters. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade after 50 years, and struck down a New York law that has restricted peoples’ ability to carry concealed weapons, Democracy is still at work.

Ex-President Trump has called overturning Roe v. Wade bad for GOPs, but he set this up putting three conservative justices on the Supreme Court. As a result of this decision, suburban women are upset with the GOP, and many of them will go to the mid-term elections to put more liberals in office.

“The gun legislation was a direct result of the slaying of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, exactly one month ago, and the killing of 10 Black shoppers days earlier in Buffalo, New York. Lawmakers returned from their districts after those shootings, saying constituents were demanding congressional actions, a vehemence many felt could not be ignored,” says reporter Alan Fram.

Many Republicans are turning their heads and looking in the wrong direction. Americans are fed-up with the confusion in the federal Government and many are predicting the Democrats will win in both Houses in the mid-term election. The women are angry and they cannot sleep at night, and they want to vote out the Republicans.

As the Democrats get closer to the mid-term election, President Biden will call for help from his best friend Ex-President Barack Obama. This will be a game changer, and the Democrats will need all the support they can get.

President Biden is a transformational president who continues to make history, and improves the quality of life for all Americans. There is nothing that Americans cannot do when they put their minds to it. Stay positive and believe—-