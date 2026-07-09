Protect the Youth: Build Them Up, Don’t Tear Them Down

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By Jabari Bovell

Our youth are growing up in a world where every mistake can be recorded, shared, and criticized within seconds. They already face pressure from social media, school, friendships, and trying to figure out who they are. The last thing they need is for the adults around them to become another source of discouragement.

Too often, young people are judged before they are understood. Instead of listening, we lecture. Instead of encouraging, we criticize. While correction is necessary, there is a difference between correcting someone with love and constantly tearing them down. Words have power. A few harsh comments can stay in a young person’s mind for years, while a few encouraging words can give them the confidence to chase their dreams.

Protecting our youth means more than keeping them physically safe. It means protecting their confidence, their character, and their hope. Every adult has the opportunity to be someone who speaks life into the next generation. Whether you’re a parent, teacher, coach, mentor, neighbor, or family friend, your words matter. Tell them they are capable. Teach them from your mistakes instead of shaming them for theirs. Guide them with patience, because every successful adult was once a young person who needed someone to believe in them.

The Bible reminds us in Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.” Training a child doesn’t happen through constant negativity—it happens through love, wisdom, discipline, and example. Young people don’t need perfection from adults. They need consistency, grace, and someone willing to walk beside them.

The next generation will one day become our leaders, teachers, pastors, business owners, and parents. If we continue tearing them down, we weaken our future. But if we choose to build them up, encourage them, and remind them that God has a purpose for their lives, we invest in a stronger tomorrow.

Let’s protect our youth—not only with our actions, but also with our words. Because sometimes, believing in a young person is the very thing that changes their life forever.